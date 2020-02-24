2020 Bajaj Dominar BS6 launched in India: Price and features difference explained!

Interested customers can book the new 2020 Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6 at a token amount of Rs 1,000 while on some dealerships, the figure is Rs 5,000. In terms of visuals, there are no changes in the BS6 and BS4 Dominar 400.

Bajaj Auto has silently launched the new 2020 Dominar 400 in the Indian market. The new version is BS6 compliant and has already started arriving at the company’s dealerships across India. The new 2020 Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6 has been launched at a price of Rs 1,91,751 (ex-showroom, Delhi). That said, the new BS6 model demands a premium of Rs 1,749 over the price of the outgoing BS4 model. With the approaching BS6 deadline, manufacturers across India can’t sell BS4 models after 31st March, 2020 and hence, the companies are currently busy liquidating their stocks of BS4 products. Bookings for the new 2020 Bajaj Dominar 400 have already begun at the company’s dealerships across India, only a selected few.

Interested customers can book the motorcycle at a minimum token amount of Rs 1,000 while on some dealerships, the figure is Rs 5,000. In terms of visuals, there are no changes in the BS6 and BS4 Dominar 400. The company hasn’t revealed the engine specifications of the new model. For reference, the engine on the BS4 model is good for producing respective power and torque output of 40hp and 35Nm. We don’t expect a major difference in these figures on the new model. The suspension and braking system on the new BS6 Bajaj Dominar 400 remains the same as before.

Bajaj Auto is also working on a 250cc version of the Dominar. The said model is expected to draw power from the same motor that runs the KTM 250 Duke. The engine on the street naked produces a maximum power output of 30hp along with a peak torque of 24Nm. The new quarter-litre Dominar will feature the same styling as the Dominar 400. More details on the upcoming Bajaj Dominar 250 to be out in the days to come.

