2020 Bajaj Dominar BS6 launched in India: Price and features difference explained!

Interested customers can book the new 2020 Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6 at a token amount of Rs 1,000 while on some dealerships, the figure is Rs 5,000. In terms of visuals, there are no changes in the BS6 and BS4 Dominar 400.

By:Updated: February 24, 2020 6:23:54 PM

Bajaj Auto has silently launched the new 2020 Dominar 400 in the Indian market. The new version is BS6 compliant and has already started arriving at the company’s dealerships across India. The new 2020 Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6 has been launched at a price of Rs 1,91,751 (ex-showroom, Delhi). That said, the new BS6 model demands a premium of Rs 1,749 over the price of the outgoing BS4 model. With the approaching BS6 deadline, manufacturers across India can’t sell BS4 models after 31st March, 2020 and hence, the companies are currently busy liquidating their stocks of BS4 products. Bookings for the new 2020 Bajaj Dominar 400 have already begun at the company’s dealerships across India, only a selected few.

Interested customers can book the motorcycle at a minimum token amount of Rs 1,000 while on some dealerships, the figure is Rs 5,000. In terms of visuals, there are no changes in the BS6 and BS4 Dominar 400. The company hasn’t revealed the engine specifications of the new model. For reference, the engine on the BS4 model is good for producing respective power and torque output of 40hp and 35Nm. We don’t expect a major difference in these figures on the new model. The suspension and braking system on the new BS6 Bajaj Dominar 400 remains the same as before.

Bajaj Auto is also working on a 250cc version of the Dominar. The said model is expected to draw power from the same motor that runs the KTM 250 Duke. The engine on the street naked produces a maximum power output of 30hp along with a peak torque of 24Nm. The new quarter-litre Dominar will feature the same styling as the Dominar 400. More details on the upcoming Bajaj Dominar 250 to be out in the days to come.

Stay tuned for more such updates! Also, subscribe to our Express Drives YouTube channel if you still haven’t!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza petrol launched at Rs 7.34 lakh: New features, petrol engine explained

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza petrol launched at Rs 7.34 lakh: New features, petrol engine explained

BSES Yamuna Power, EVM to set up charging stations in Delhi: 6500 PlugNgo charging outlets in India in 5 years

BSES Yamuna Power, EVM to set up charging stations in Delhi: 6500 PlugNgo charging outlets in India in 5 years

Revolt Intellicorp to launch in Ahmedabad on 29 February: Three more cities in March

Revolt Intellicorp to launch in Ahmedabad on 29 February: Three more cities in March

2020 BS6 Hero Xtreme 160R, Passion Pro, Glamour, XPulse 200 Rally Kit: Price, performance explained

2020 BS6 Hero Xtreme 160R, Passion Pro, Glamour, XPulse 200 Rally Kit: Price, performance explained

F1 2020: Mercedes DAS trombone steering system outlawed from 2021 season

F1 2020: Mercedes DAS trombone steering system outlawed from 2021 season

F1 2020: Mercedes believes Ferrari are faster than lap times suggest in first pre-season testing

F1 2020: Mercedes believes Ferrari are faster than lap times suggest in first pre-season testing

Honda Activa 6G First Ride Review: King of scooters now bigger and better!

Honda Activa 6G First Ride Review: King of scooters now bigger and better!

Volkswagen T-Roc India launch on 18th March: Features, expected price, specs

Volkswagen T-Roc India launch on 18th March: Features, expected price, specs

MotoGP Qatar Test: Suzuki revolution in 2020? Alex Rins and Joan Mir secure 1-2

MotoGP Qatar Test: Suzuki revolution in 2020? Alex Rins and Joan Mir secure 1-2

Volvo S90 and V90 facelift unveiled: To get new 48V mild-hybrid tech

Volvo S90 and V90 facelift unveiled: To get new 48V mild-hybrid tech

Hyundai, Kia Motors introduce ICT shift system for optimal gearshifts based on road & traffic conditions

Hyundai, Kia Motors introduce ICT shift system for optimal gearshifts based on road & traffic conditions

Birla Carbon, GranBio introduce bio-based tyre compound: Improved rolling resistance & fuel economy

Birla Carbon, GranBio introduce bio-based tyre compound: Improved rolling resistance & fuel economy

Ather Energy confirms its presence in 4 new cities: Check if yours is on the list!

Ather Energy confirms its presence in 4 new cities: Check if yours is on the list!

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace launch on March 6: What the 7-seat Fortuner rival will offer

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace launch on March 6: What the 7-seat Fortuner rival will offer

Honda Shine 125 BS6 vs BS4: Price, specs, features differences explained!

Honda Shine 125 BS6 vs BS4: Price, specs, features differences explained!

Lightweighting to emerge as big growth trend despite industry slow down: DuPont

Lightweighting to emerge as big growth trend despite industry slow down: DuPont

BMW X1 facelift India launch on March 5: 8 series, X6 also listed on website

BMW X1 facelift India launch on March 5: 8 series, X6 also listed on website

MotoGP 2020: Marc Marquez signs four more years with Repsol Honda

MotoGP 2020: Marc Marquez signs four more years with Repsol Honda

Harley-Davidson bikes could soon get a big price-cut! Here's when and how

Harley-Davidson bikes could soon get a big price-cut! Here's when and how

Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe India launch on March 3rd: To rival Porsche Macan, BMW X4

Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe India launch on March 3rd: To rival Porsche Macan, BMW X4