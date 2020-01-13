2020 Auto Expo: New scooters & bike launches – Suzuki Intruder 250 to electric bikes

Maruti Suzuki at Auto Expo 2020 India: The list of two-wheeler manufacturers opting out of being present at the upcoming Auto Expo is longer this year than ever before. In fact, the only two popular names remaining this year are Suzuki and Piaggio. Those like Honda, TVS, Yamaha, Hero MotoCorp will not be at the expo this year so our hopes of seeing the production version of the likes of Zepellin cruiser will not come to fruition. Although do not be disheartened, there are some motorcycles to look forward to – especially from the house of Suzuki. A more powerful version of the Intruder is likely to break cover, along with a smaller V-Strom. Without further ado, here goes:

Suzuki at 2020 Auto Expo

Last year, Suzuki stepped into the quarter-litre motorcycle segment with the launch of the Gixxer SF 250 and Gixxer 250. The manufacturer is now expected to plonk that 250cc single onto the Intruder. The currently available Intruder 155 has been rather popular, the Intruder 250 should too invite similar eyeballs. The Intruder 155 shares its engine with the 155cc Gixxer and the 250 version would share the engine with Gixxer 250 - a 249cc fuel-injected single-pot with 26 hp and 22.6 Nm. Expect a price tag of Rs 1.8 lakh (ex-showroom).

The entry-level adventure bike segment is on the rise in India and Suzuki could enter it with the V-Strom 250. Sharing its engine with the Gixxer 250, expect the 250 V-Strom to be priced at about Rs 1.9 lakh. It would come with 19-inch (front)/17-inch (rear) most likely alloy wheels and long-travel suspension. Speaking of V-Strom, Suzuki could also showcase the V-Strom 1050 with 107 hp and 100 Nm from its 1037cc BS-VI engine. Expect a price of about Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom).

Suzuki Burgman Street scooter has grown quite popular for its plush ride, ample space, and distinct design. Now, the manufacturer may unveil a larger displacement Burgman Street at the 2020 Auto Expo which when launched, would compete with the likes of Aprilia SR 150 Vespa SXL 150. Expect the 150cc Burgman to be feature-rich and more of a maxi-scooter than the current 125 version.

Suzuki might also add another motorcycle to its middle-weight lineup with the SV650 which would be more affordable than the GSX-S750. Powered by a 645cc V-twin engine, the SV650 is likely to be priced at Rs 6 lakh 9ex-showroom).

Aprilia at 2020 Auto Expo

All of the automobile industry is in the process of upgrading its vehicles to BS-VI emissions standards and Aprilia too will unveil its BS-VI lineup at the expo in February. Expect to see the BS-VI compliant SR125 and SR160. The two will carry an increased price tag as well. Aprilia is also said to be working on 150cc motorcycles, so there could be two major unveils at the expo possibly - RS150 and Tuono150.

Exclusive: Okinawa Oki100 electric motorcycle expected launch, design, price, and specifications revealed

Electric scooters at 2020 Auto Expo

Okinawa's new electric motorcycle Oki100 will be unveiled at the expo. The Oki100 will come with a swappable battery pack with a riding range of a claimed 150 km and it'll have a top speed of 100 km/h. Also, Ather Energy, Evolet Motors, Tork Motorcycles will be showcasing their entire lineup as well.