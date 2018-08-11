2019 Yamaha YZF-R25 spied testing: Might spell trouble for Kawasaki Ninja 300

The new generation 2019 Yamaha YZF-R25 has been spotted testing recently without any camouflage and it looks a lot better than the outgoing model. The next generation model has been snapped testing in Indonesia by folks at Macantua.com. As one can see in the spy images, the front section of the new Yamaha R25 gets sharper headlamps and these are expected to be LED units to offer better illumination than the conventional units. Also, there is an air intake between the split headlamps on the new generation Yamaha R25 just like the one that you must have seen on the YZF-R15 V3.0. Besides, another significant update on the new Yamaha YZF-R25 is upside down forks up front but these will most likely be employed on the international-spec model only.

In India though, the new generation Yamaha YZF-R3 is expected to retain the conventional telescopic forks in order to keep the costs down. The 2019 Yamaha YZF-R25 will get the same 250cc, parallel twin engine that powers the current model. The engine is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 36 bhp and 23 Nm. However, one big change on the motor is expected to be Variable Valve Technology (VVA) that we have seen on the new R15 V3.0.

Also, the digital-analog instrument cluster on the existing model may be replaced with a fully digital unit. Yamaha is expected to launch the new R25 sometime next year and this will not make its way to India. Nonetheless, you should not be disappointed as the changes implemented on the R25 may well be seen on the new generation YZF-R3 that is already on sale here.

The next generation Yamaha YZF-R3 is expected to be launched in India a few months after the global debut of the new R25. That said, the bike might land on Indian soil sometime in 2020 and it will be interesting to see the pricing considering the fact the Yamaha R3's prime rival Kawasaki Ninja 300 is now locally assembled and the new model sees a Rs 60,000 price cut.

Image Source: Macantua.com