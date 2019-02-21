2019 Yamaha MT-09 launched in India at Rs 10.55 lakh: To rival Ducati Monster 821, Kawasaki Z900

2019 Yamaha MT-09 has been launched in India at a price of Rs 10.55 lakh (ex-showroom), which is about Rs 16,000 more expensive than the older version. Bookings have been opened with deliveries slated to begin soon. The motorcycle is powered by the same engine but gets a new colour option, graphics and the MT-09 logo on the fuel tank now gets a red finish. The overall design remains largely the same with the twin-pod LED headlamps. Yamaha MT-09 is available in three colour options - Yamaha Blu, Night Fluo, and Tech Black.

The new Yamaha MT-09 is powered by the same 847cc liquid-cooled inline three-cylinder engine that produces 113 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 87.5 Nm of torque at 8,500 rpm and is paired with a six-speed gearbox with a quick shifter and a assist & slipper clutch.

It gets three riding modes for mild to aggressive performance and features traction control and ABS. Over to the rear, Yamaha MT-09 gets a swingarm-mounted license plate holder and like the twin headlamps, the tail lamp is LED as well.

The 2019 MT-09 features 41mm inverted forks with separate functions. The right fork leg handles compression damping and the left one rebound damping. At the rear, it gets a monoshock. Both front and rear suspension are adjustable.

Braking on the new 2019 Yamaha MT-09 comes from 298 mm dual discs up front and a 245 mm single disc at the rear. The bike's kerb weight stands at 193 kg. Seat hight is 820mm and the fuel tank capacity stands at 14 litres.

The MT-09 has a lot of competition in its segment including Ducati Monster 821, Kawasaki Z900, and Triumph Street Triple. Yamaha India plans to further expand its product portfolio in India and the new MT-15, the smallest bike in the MT series, will launch on 15th March.