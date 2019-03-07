2019 Women’s Day Special: Big discounts on Triumph Motorcycles merchandise

Triumph Motorcycles India is offering flat 25 percent discount for women motorcyclists on apparel and merchandise across the company's dealerships in India. The company said in a press statement that Triumph has always welcomed and supported women motorcyclists. In order to celebrate the spirit of motorcycling and to encourage women to opt for safe riding gear, the offer is available to all women motorcyclists irrespective of their choice of steed. Triumph Motorcycles India has an extensive portfolio of women’s motorcycling apparel, merchandise and riding gear, catering from the classic and sports range to the touring range.

Women can choose from a wide selection of Triumph-branded custom-crafted clothing and accessories offering high-quality style, both on and off the road. So, if you are a woman motorcyclist and have been planning to buy riding gear and merchandise, this can be the right time for you as you can save a lot.

In other news, Triumph Motorcycles has recently launched the new Street Twin and Scrambler in India at respective prices of Rs 7.45 lakh and Rs 8.55 lakh (ex-showroom). The two new baby Bonnies receive multiple new style updates along with more power and some added features for the 2019 range. On the styling front, the new 2019 Triumph Street Twin comes with reworked wheels along with redesigned side panels and an updated instrument cluster with black accents. Apart from this, the bike also gets new adjustable levers along with a brushed aluminium headlight bracket.

This is not where the story ends as both bikes get lighter crank and balancer shaft along with magnesium cam cover along with a lighter clutch. Both the Street Twin and the Scrambler get two riding modes namely Road and Rain and the Street Scrambler gets an additional third Off-road mode. The two bikes are also offered with ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) and switchable traction control.

