2019 Women Riders World Relay to cross 100 countries! World’s largest motorcycle rally will be in India in July

2019 edition of the Women Riders World Relay (WRWR) is underway and the world's largest all-women motorcycle rally will be in India in July. The relay was officially flagged off on 27th February 2019 and will continue across the globe over the next 12 months with a hand-carved baton that is passed from woman to woman, country to country. The WRWR encompasses about 100 countries in its itinerary and has over 15,000 women members from around the world since August 2018 - and the number is increasing by the day.

Women Riders World Relay aims to inculcate motorsports in more and more women across the world and to spread awareness. The relay baton will travel to about 100 countries with riders singing their names under it. The baton will be in India in July.

The motorbike relay involves women passing a baton via segments of countries across the globe, like e.g. Manchester to London, London to Paris, Paris to Pamplona, and so on. Guardians (registered riders) carry and protect the baton as a group and pass it on from rider to rider all the way around the world. Whether you ride a 250cc or a 1000cc, women around the world are welcome to tag along with the relay. You can also track the relay on the website's live tab.

WRWR is the brainchild of Hayley Bell, an avid motorcycle rider and an office manager in the UK. The global motorcycle rally was born to break the current taboo around female riders and raise awareness on women being a part of all spheres of motorcycling.

“Going into motorcycle stores and seeing a lack of choice, combined with stereotypical pink and being told there “just isn’t the market for women”, highlighted to me just one small element of a much bigger picture around women in motorsports,” Bell told Ducachica.

And I couldn't agree more. The situation in India is quite bad too. There is a lack of choice or no choice for riding gear for women in stores and then, of course, there is the prejudice against female riders.

The situation has improved over the years with an increase in the number of female riders in the country, but we're still a long way out from women riders becoming a norm and are not stared at with disbelief. Rallies like WRWR should improve the situation in and the world over.