2019 TVS MotoSoul: Motorcycle festival for riders and enthusiasts – races, music, exuberance

There’s an old saying, ‘four wheels move the body, two wheels move the soul’. It’s one thing to put this on your tee shirt and another to believe in it. And when you find yourself in the company of several others who do - welcome, you are now in the motorcycle community. TVS Motor Company on Friday launched its first motorcycle festival to celebrate just that. TVS MotoSoul is slated to be an annual event that encompasses a whole array of activities for motorcyclists and enthusiasts. The first edition of the bike fest was held at Vagator, Goa and the to say the least, the two-day event was incredible fun. The highlights of the festival are, of course, the ride events. One can register and enter the dirt track or the stunt riding competition or the slow race and more. And, even if you don’t enter one of these competitions - who minds being a spectator to things like these?

To give a taster of what the dirt track experience is like, TVS let the media have a go on its rally-spec Apache RTR 200s. I was glad to see these motorcycles again after the wonderful dirt track experience I had with Aishwarya Pissay some months back. The Group B RTR 200 rally bikes are super light at just 120 kg and the torque is rather instant so these bad boys accelerate nothing like the standard bike but are much quicker. The suspension has been tweaked and so has the riding stance along with knobby tyres that can hold on to surfaces with less traction.

TVS MotoSoul has something for everyone. In fact, even if you’re not a motorcyclist, there are oodles of activities like VR (virtual reality) dirt track experience, tug of war, mechanical bull ride, and fantastic music concerts in the evening - all ingredients that make for a fun experience with friends and close ones.

In its first year, TVS MotoSoul has two great concerts - Parikrama on day 1 and Euphoria on day 2. It did start pouring rain on the first day of the fest but before it could be a downer for anyone, tunes played by the good men from Parikrama lifted the spirits back on. Grab some grub from the many food joints and pick a pint before settling into a frenzy of great, great fun.

One other good news rolled out from the festival this year, TVS also launched its new range of riding gear and apparel. The range includes helmets, gloves, boots, jackets and original merchandise with TVS Racing branding. For a perspective on prices - a TVS riding jacket is priced at about Rs 5,500.

TVS Motor Company has been highly instrumental in promoting motorsports in India which is still new to the concept of accepting ‘professional racer’ as a legitimate designation. TVS used the occasion to reveal its Dakar 2020 squad as it also walked us through its racing history. To best understand TVS Racing’s progress, all you need to know is that the first Indian to ever finish the Dakar Rally was a TVS factory team racer. The Dakar is by far the most demanding race in the world that requires high dosages of al three - talent, physical endurance, and mental strength.

MotoSoul I reckon should grow further in popularity as it packs all what one expects from a motorcycle festival. The air is filled with exhaust sounds and music for your ears, there’s always smell of burning rubber or nicely roast chicken for your nose, sliding dirt motorcycles with rooster tails or RTRs on one wheel for your eyes. And, the fact that it’s held in Goa makes it even better. It has a cleverly simple but catchy name too. Moto and soul - two words that belong together.