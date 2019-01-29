2019 TVS Ladies One Make Championship announced: Here’s how to apply

TVS Racing, the factory racing arm of TVS Motor Company has announced the 2019 edition of the Ladies One Make Championship. The company has announced that the selection rounds will be held in Bangalore and Mumbai on February 9th and February 23rd respectively. The sessions will include a full day training school conducted by the national champions at TVS Racing and the riders will get to race astride the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Race Edition 2.0. As already mentioned, the team will compete in 5 rounds for the championship astride the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Race Edition 2.0. Post the final selection round in Chennai, the racers will undergo specific training under the aegis of the national champion riders from TVS Racing to improve physical fitness and hone their racing skills before the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship begins in June, 2019.

TVS Racing says that based on best lap timings, physical fitness and racing abilities, the top 15 riders will be selected from each city. The final round of selection will be held in Chennai at the Madras Motor Race Track (MMRT) on May 4th, 2019. On the other hand, the Bengaluru selection round will be held at Meco Kartopia in Hennur while the Mumbai round at Island Sports Gokart Track in Wadala. Interested women candidates can register through the link provided on the TVS Racing official website.

Commenting on the announcement of 2019 TVS Ladies One Make Championship, B Selvaraj, Team Manager, TVS Racing said that the company is the only manufacturer in India committed to women racing with 4 consecutive seasons of the TVS Ladies One Make Championship. TVS introduced this initiative to train and equip talented women riders to enter the mainstream racing arena. He says that with each passing year, he is delighted to see the increasing number of participants, which is a testimony to our effort of creating a gender-neutral space for motorsports in India. He concluded his statement by saying that he wishes all the women participants the very best and hopes to see them excited about professional racing.