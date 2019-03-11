2019 Triumph Tiger XCA launched at Rs 15.16 lakh: Most off-road ready Tiger ever!

Triumph has just upped the ante on their adventure range of bikes under Tiger Marquee with the introduction of the off-road/enduro biased Tiger 800 XCA at a price of Rs Rs 15.16 lakh ex-showroom. The Range-Topping XCA will now take its place at the apex of the range that has the 800 XR, XRx and the XCx in India.

Cycle parts remain largely the same with power coming from the same 800cc inline-three cylinder motor as the rest of Tiger pack that makes 95hp at 9,500rpm and 79Nm at 8,050rpm. The XCA now comes with six rider modes - Road, Off-­road, Off-Road Pro, Sport, Track and an additional Rider Customisable that is unique to this motorcycle in particular. The XCA also gets full-LED lights, backlit switchgear a central stand and an aluminium sump guard and radiator guard along with CNC machined pegs. For the Avant-Garde tourer, luxury comes in the form of heated seats, grips and a few more display modes than the TFT screen and a pair of LED auxiliary lamps. The new XCA also gets the same wheel configuration with 21-inch/17-inch front-rear wheel combination as the XCx, but suspension activities are taken care of by a different-spec version of the WP 43mm USD fork and monoshock. Front brakes are 305mm discs with Brembo two-­piston callipers, there is a 255mm disc and a Nissin single-piston calliper for stopping force in the rear.

In India, the Triumph Tiger 800 XCA will go up against the likes of the BMW F850 GS Pro Rallye that costs Rs 15.30 lakh.