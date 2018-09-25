2019 Triumph Street Twin unveil on 2 October: Triumph to launch six new bikes in India

Triumph Motorcycle has just released a new teaser video of its upcoming 2019 Street Twin, which will be unveiled at Intermot on 2 October. The teaser video mentions 'more performance' and 'more style', which could mean that the new Street Twin will come with some cosmetic changes and a possible increase in power. It will retain the classic styling but may be updated with an LED headlamp and new paint job options.

2019 Triumph Street Twin will be powered by a 900cc parallel-twin engine. While the current produces 54.2 bhp and 80 Nm of torque, the new Street Twin may come with an increase in power output. There may be an upgraded electronics package that would likely include three-level traction control and ABS (anti-lock braking system).

Triumph will take the wraps off the 2019 Street Twin on 2 October, and the company is expected to launch it in India in the early months of 2019. When launched, the new Street Twin will compete against the likes of Ducati Scrambler.

In related news, Triumph India recently announced that it plans to launch six new products and upgrades of current models by June 2019. The company also aims to expand its sales network from the current 16 dealerships to 25 over the next three-four years with an aim to reach to smaller towns as well.

Triumph plans to roll out six new products that include new and facelifts of the current models before June 2019, Triumph Motorcycles (India) General Manager Shoeb Farooq told PTI. Among the new launches, Triumph plans to introduce the 1,200 cc Triumph Scrambler, which will make global debut in October, into the Indian market in January next year.

Elaborating on the sales growth target during the current fiscal, Farooq said the company expects to grow in the range of 10-12 per cent. The premium motorcycle segment (500cc and above) has grown at a CAGR of 20 per cent in the past five years as compared to the 6-7 per cent of growth for smaller two-wheelers. For Triumph, the growth has been at 47 per cent in the last five years," he added.