2019 Triumph Speed Twin unveiled: Thruxton’s performance, T120’s comfort, modern tech!

Triumph Motorcycles is bringing back the Speed Twin, which was first seen in the British motorcycle manufacturer's lineup back in 1938! And now, an all-new 2019 Triumph Bonneville Speed Twin has been unveiled. Triumph will announce the prices for the international markets on 18 January 2019, followed by a launch in India in the early months of next year. Triumph says that that Speed Twin combines the performance of the Thruxton series and the ease of Bonneville T120.

The 2019 Speed Twin will be powered by the same engine that powers the Thruxton but with several changes, including a low-inertia crankshaft and high-compression head. Expect the Speed Twin to produce 96 hp at 6750 rpm and 112.5 Nm of torque at 4950 rpm, which is higher compared to the T120.

We can expect nimbler handling from the new Speed Twin as it will be about 10 kg lighter than the Thruxton, with 2.5 kg of that weight saving coming from the changes made to the engine. These changes include a new magnesium cam cover, and a revised clutch assembly as well. Compared to the T120, the Speed Twin will be lighter by about a massive 27 kg.

The new Triumph Speed Twin will feature ride-by-wire and hence riding modes which will be adjustable on the fly. The Rain, Road, and Sport modes will adjust the throttle response and traction control intervention. Additionally, adjustable traction control is standard.

Reminiscent of what is used on the 2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200, the new aluminum swingarm was most likely used to save weight. The chassis for the new Speed Twin has been derived from the Thruxton R with some tweaks to accommodate a more relaxed riding style, striking a middle ground between the sporty Thruxton and the T120. Besides the chassis, the suspension setup also comes from the Triumph Thruxton R, which is a non-adjustable 41mm KYB fork and twin KYB shocks at the rear with spring preload adjustment.