2019 Triumph Speed Twin teased ahead of 4th December global debut: All details

The all-new Triumph Speed Twin has been teased recently by the manufacturer in a 25-second video. The footage shows the overall silhouette of the motorcycle and the company has already revealed the name of the bike through this teaser. However, the Speed Twin is not a mystery anymore as it was completely revealed by a dealer named Munroe Motors a few days back through its Facebook page. The upcoming 2019 Triumph Speed Twin will make its global debut on 4th December. The new Triumph Speed Twin was earlier expected to be unveiled at the 2018 EICMA motorcycle show but the British manufacturer decided to save that for a later date. The new Triumph Speed Twin will join the company's Bonneville Classic range and will most likely be powered by the same 1,200cc engine that powers the Thruxton R, T120 and the Bonneville Bobber.

The engine on the upcoming Speed Twin is expected to shed out a maximum power output of close to 96 bhp along with a peak torque of around 112 Nm. The engine will most likely get multiple riding modes and ride by wire throttle technology for a better performance. The upcoming Triumph Speed Twin will get a twin-dial instrument cluster that is expected to be a fully coloured unit.

As seen in the image, the upcoming Triumph Speed Twin will come with multi spoke alloy wheels and with that being said, it will be the first in the Bonneville line up to sport the same. The bike will come with dual disc brakes up front along with a single disc set up at the rear. A dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) will come as standard with the motorcycle.

As far as India launch is concerned, the new 2019 Triumph Speed Twin is expected to land here sometime in the first half of 2019. More details on the 2019 Triumph Speed Twin to be revealed soon, so stay tuned with us!