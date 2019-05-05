2019 Triumph Rocket 3 TFC details out! World’s torquiest production motorcycle limited to 750 units only

The all-new 2019 Triumph Rocket 3 TFC has been revealed and the new model is a major leap compared to the older one in multiple ways. The factory custom of this special edition model in which TFC stands for Triumph Factory Custom has been revealed ahead of the standard model. The manufacturer has listed the Rocket 3 on its official website for the UK with a price of £25,000 which is close to Rs 22.7 lakh. The three-cylinder engine on the new generation Triumph Rocket 3 TFC displaces 2500cc and hence, the bike still retains its tag of having the world's biggest engine on a mass production motorcycle. The predecessor of the new Triumph Rocket 3 in comparison had a 2300cc engine.

One would normally expect the engine specs to be astonishing looking at the massive size of the motor. The engine is good for shedding out respective power and torque outputs of 171 bhp and 221 Nm. With these mind-boggling figures, the newly unveiled Triumph Rocket 3 TFC is not only the most powerful Triumph till date but is now the world's torquiest production motorcycle. Not only does the new Rocket 3 TFC produces an insane power and torque, but also boasts a highly advanced and comprehensive electronics package. For instance, the bike comes with cornering ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System), traction control, four riding modes namely Rider, Rain, Road, Sport along with hill hold and cruise control. The bike also gets keyless ignition and TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

The motorcycle gets an all LED lighting system along with a fully coloured TFT screen that supports smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth. With extensive use of lightweight elements, the new Triumph Rocket 3 TFC is now 40 kgs lighter compared to the previous model. The new Triumph Rocket 3 TFC will be limited to just 750 units and a standard model will be launched soon that might miss out on some features compared to the TFC to maintain the latter's exclusivity.

Catch the latest auto news and reviews on our Express Drives YouTube channel. Subscribe now!