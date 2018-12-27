2019 Suzuki Hayabusa launched in India: At under Rs 14 lakh, what’s new in the Dhoom bike

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL), today launched the 2019 Hayabusa in India at a price of Rs 13.74 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi. The changes in the new edition are cosmetic in nature and mechanicals continue to be the same as in the 2018 model. Changes include the addition of two new colour schemes – Metallic Oort Gray and Glass Sparkle Black with new graphics. The company has also added a pair of reflectors on the sides for improved visibility and enhanced safety. This change is specific to Indian riding conditions. Powering the Hayabusa to its famed high speeds is a 1,340 cc four-stroke, fuel-injected liquid-cooled DOHC engine. This unit produces an impressive 197 hp and 155 Nm of torque at 7,200 rpm. Channeling the power tot he rear wheel through a chain drive is a six-speed gearbox, which remains unchanged.

The new 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa can be bought from any of Suzuki's big bike dealerships across the country. Speaking at the launch of the new 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa, Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, SMIPL said that for almost two decades the Hayabusa has received excellent response from buyers and enthusiasts in India and the new colour schemes will help increase the motorcycle's appeal to more people in the country.

The Hayabusa shot to fame shortly after its launch almost 20 years back due to its stupendous acceleration and its ability to cross 300 kmph. The motorcycle went on to build an iconic image for itself across the globe and remain unchallenged for a long time. Later, some motorcycles were able to catch up with the performance of the Hayabusa but the motorcycle continued to enjoy an iconic status. In present times, the Hayabusa is considered to be a cult bike among many and it still packs in enough performance to keep up with the most modern motorcycles loaded with electronic wizardry.

In India, the Hayabusa became a buzzword in 2004 after being featured in the movie Dhoom. In the years to come, the Hayabusa became the most popular high-performance motorcycles in India and continues to be arguably the most well-known bike in the 1 litre plus segment.