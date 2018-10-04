2019 Suzuki GSX-R1000, GSX-R1000R unveiled at Intermot: Quicker and better looking than ever

Suzuki has taken the wraps off the new 2019 GSX-R1000 and GSX-R1000R litre-class sportsbikes at the 2018 Intermot in Germany. The company has upgraded the new models taking customer feedback into consideration. The new 2019 Suzuki GSX-R1000 and the GSX-R1000R have been updated visually along with some new components to make these more performance oriented and rider friendly than before. The new 2019 Suzuki GSX-R1000 and GSX-R1000R have now been fitted with an adjustable swingarm pivot that helps track riders and enthusiasts change the set up of their bikes. The base GSX-R1000 now gets a bi-directional quickshifter as well that was earlier limited to the GSX-R1000R only.

Visually, the new 2019 Suzuki GSX-R1000 and GSX-R1000R remain largely the same compared to the outgoing models. The only change being the exhaust muffler now gets matte black instead of silver on the existing model. Another significant update on the new 2019 Suzuki GSX-R1000R is the inclusion of steel braided hoses that will help in reducing the brake fade and improve the front brake lever feel. The base GSX-R1000, on the other hand, continues with the rubber hoses. The tyres of the new 2019 Suzuki GSX 1000 range have also been upgraded. The updated litre-class machines will now ride on Bridgestone RS11 tyres as these replace the RS10 units from the older models.

Mechanically, the new Suzuki GSX 1000 twins remain untouched. That said, the 999.8cc, inline four-cylinder engine continues to pump out respective power and torque outputs of 202 bhp and 117.6 Nm while being mated to a six-speed transmission.

Watch our Suzuki GSX-S750 video review here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The new Suzuki GSX-R1000 and GSX-R1000R will go on sale in Europe by early 2019 and might land on Indian soil soon after. The present-day Suzuki GSX-R1000 has been priced in India at Rs 19.80 lakh (ex-showroom) and the new model should also be priced close to the same figure. The Suzuki GSX-R1000 competes with the likes of the Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R and the BMW S1000RR in the litre-class superbike territory.