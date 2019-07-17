2019 Suzuki Gixxer 250 images leaked: Yamaha FZ25 rival launch expected soon

The upcoming Suzuki Gixxer 250 will be the next big thing in the quarter-litre naked bike segment in India. Ahead of the official launch, pictures of the Gixxer 250 have been leaked on the web by folks at BikeAdvice and these give a clear idea of how the bike will look. The instrument cluster on the Suzuki Gixxer 250 will be an all-digital unit and the bike might share the console with the fully-faired Gixxer SF 250. The fuel tank of the motorcycle sees sharp creases and lines it gets edgy extensions as well that add to the visuals. The front end of the Gixxer 250 gets conventional telescopic forks along with a rear monoshock.

Suzuki Gixxer 250 gets same alloy wheel design as Gixxer SF 250 (Image Source: BikeAdvice)

The bike will get disc brakes at both ends and a single-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) will be on offer for additional safety. The motorcycle in the leaked image can be seen with knuckle guards and we believe that these will be offered as an optional accessory. Speaking of the powertrain, the engine on the Gixxer 250 will be shared with the Gixxer SF 250. That said, the bike will draw power from a 250cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The power and torque outputs are also expected to remain identical at 26.5 hp and 22.6 Nm.

The fully-faired Suzuki Gixxer SF 260 tips the scales at 161 kg and the naked version should be significantly lighter. The new 2019 Suzuki Gixxer 250 is expected to be launched in India in the coming weeks. As far as prices are concerned, the motorcycle will likely be priced at close to Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The fully-faired Gixxer SF 250 in comparison is currently on sale at a price of Rs 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Once launched, the Suzuki Gixxer 250 will go up against the likes of the Yamaha FZ25, Mahindra Mojo and Bajaj Dominar in the sub Rs 2 lakh naked bike segment

More details on the Gixxer 250 to be revealed in the coming days, so stay tuned with us for all the updates.

Image Source: BikeAdvice