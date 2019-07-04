2019 Suzuki Gixxer 155 spied undisguised with major design update: Here’s what to expect

The new 2019 Suzuki Gixxer 155 has been snapped undisguised for the first time ever. The new model has been spied at what appears to be a dealer yard and the launch of the new 2019 model looks imminent. The first thing that you will notice on the new 2019 Suzuki Gixxer 155 is the hexagonal shaped LED headlamp that should offer better illumination than a conventional halogen unit. The dual tone paint scheme of blue and black is also striking to look at and the bike is expected to be on offer in a red and black colour scheme too. The new 2019 Suzuki Gixxer 155 gets a sculpted fuel tank along with split seats for a better and sportier visual appeal.

The riding ergonomics on the new Gixxer 155 are expected to be comfortable compared to the Gixxer 155 SF and the bike will most likely get a wider and slightly upright handlebar. The all-digital instrument cluster on the new Suzuki Gixxer 155 might be shared with the new Suzuki Gixxer SF. The engine on the new 2019 Suzuki Gixxer 155 will be the same unit that powers the new Gixxer SF 155. The single cylinder SOHC engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 14 bhp and 14 Nm. The gearbox will be a five-speed unit.

The new 2019 Suzuki Gixxer 155 is expected to be launched in the coming days. The new model will demand a substantial premium over the price of the existing model. Moreover, the new 2019 Suzuki Gixxer 250 is also expected to be launched in India in the coming weeks. The bike is expected to share the similar styling with the 155cc model and will be one of the most exciting offerings in the quarter-litre naked bike segment.

Image Source: WhatsApp