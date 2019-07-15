2019 Suzuki Gixxer 155 official accessories revealed

The new 2019 Suzuki Gixxer 155 accessories have been revealed officially. The company has listed the same on its official website for India. Suzuki has listed as many as seven accessories for the new Gixxer that aim to enhance the aesthetics and practicality of the motorcycle. Suzuki has not revealed the prices of these accessories as of now but the same is expected to be updated on the website soon. Once the prices are out, these should be available at the company's dealerships across India. Let's take a look at what all accessories Suzuki has to offer for the new Gixxer 155.

Tank Graphic

The new 2019 Suzuki Gixxer 155 gets a tank graphic that aims to enhance the visuals of your motorcycle. Moreover, the tank graphic also protects the fuel tank of the bike from scratches.

Tank Protector

The tank protector for the motorcycle protects the fuel tank from some major scratches. If you are someone who is not sure about how to protect the fuel tank from scratches, the tank protector is a must-have for you.

DC Socket

A DC socket has become quite an important equipment for riders, especially during long distance rides. A DC Socket can charge your phone and other peripheral devices on the go and Suzuki is offering one as an official accessory with the new Gixxer 155. The said accessory can simply be mounted on the handlebar.

Seat Cover

If you want to keep the seat of your motorcycle in good shape, this one is a must for you. Suzuki is offering a seat cover with the motorcycle as an official accessory and you should go for it especially when you park your motorcycle in outdoor surroundings.

Knuckle Guard

The new 2019 Suzuki Gixxer can also be had with optional knuckle guards. These can be beneficial in multiple ways. First and foremost, knuckle guards protect your fingers and hands in case of a fall. Moreover, these also protect the clutch and brake levers in a similar case. In case you are riding through places that have shrubs, the knuckle guards also prove to be beneficial.

Skid Plate

The skid plate is perhaps one of the most important parts of the motorcycle in terms of protection. Fitted under the engine, the said part protects the engine from stones and in cases when the bottom of the engine touches the ground while riding through taller bumps and off roads.

Bumper Bracket

Apart from the knuckle guard, the bumper bracket is also one of the most important parts that prove beneficial when your bike crashes. The bumper bracket protects the motorcycle when it falls on either side.

For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel.