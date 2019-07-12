2019 Suzuki Gixxer 150 launched in India at Rs 1 lakh with design and styling upgrades

Suzuki Motorcycles India launched the updated version of its smallest fulley-faired motorcycle, the Gixxer SF not very long ago. And now, the updated model of SF's streetfighter version - 2019 Suzuki Gixxer 150 - has been launched carrying a price tag of Rs 1,00,212 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Along with the 2019 Gixxer SF, Suzuki also launched the Gixxer SF 250 with a promise to roll out a streetfighter version of it soon.

The major differences between the outgoing model and the 2019 Gixxer are the new LED headlamp, a new tail lamp, and a revised instrument cluster. The new Gixxer looks substantially different compared to the older version and is pretty much the 2019 Gixxer SF without the fairing.

The two share mechanical components along with the fuel tank, split seat, and alloy wheels. Also, some components remain the same from the older version. The difference in price between the old and new Gixxer is about Rs 12,000 on the ex-showroom price.

The new Gixxer gets the same chrome-tipped double-barrel exhaust and the fully-digital instrument cluster as the 2019 Gixxer SF.

“With the growing popularity of premium sports motorcycles in India, we are thrilled to present the all-new Suzuki GIXXER, proclaiming an aggressive style, advanced technology, and powerful performance," Devashish Handa, Vice President, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said.

2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF First Ride Review: New baby Gixxer is now better and smarter

"Suzuki Motorcycle India is growing at a robust pace with GIXXER being the flagship brand. We are certain that the fresh options under the GIXXER brand will delight motorcycling fans, infusing excitement and confidence in their riding experience.”

The 2019 Gixxer is powered by the same 155cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder fuel-injected, air-cooled SOHC engine with SEP technology, generating 14 hp @ 8000 rpm and 14 Nm @ 6000 rpm. It also features a single-channel ABS.