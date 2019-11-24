2019 Royal Enfield Rider Mania Day 2 Highlights: Flat track demo run, musical performances & more

The ongoing 2019 Royal Enfield Rider Mania is turning out to be an amazing gathering of Enfield enthusiasts and motorcyclists from across the globe like every year. The three-day event is being held in Goa and has multiple activities that are cherishing not just motorcyclists but music and food lovers as well. On Day 2 of the Rider Mania 2019, the flat track demo run took place in which the heavily customised Himalayan FT 411 special proved its mettle. The demo run was held after Royal Enfield announced the launch of its special riding format Slide School on Day 1. Slide School has been launched in collaboration with the Big Rock Moto Park and hence, Bengaluru riders will be the first ones to experience it. The second day of the event also saw media participation in the dirt track with Varad More securing the first spot followed by Vishal Venugopal at second and Varun Painter at third.

The same day also saw Rider Mania Talks in which multiple personalities shared their opinion on various topics. Under this session, PechaKucha announced to recognise communities making their efforts to build a more sustainable environment. Just like Day 1, the second day was also about some musical performances and hence, audiophiles got their share of treat on Day 2 as well. There were some stunning performances by The Local Train, Avial and ended with the crowd grooving to Nash Jr.

For the uninitiated, Royal Enfield Rider Mania is the largest gathering of Royal Enfield enthusiasts in the world. The bike fest takes place every year around this time in Goa and enthusiasts plan their Riding calendar in advance around Rider Mania as many see it as the best place to meet old friends, make new ones, share stories and experiences and plan new adventures.

