2019 Royal Enfield Rider Mania Day 1 Highlights: FT 411 special unveil, pinstripe helmet launch & more

Like every year, the Royal Enfield Rider Mania is turning out to be a great gathering of Enfield enthusiasts and motorcyclists from across India and the world. The three-day event started yesterday in Goa and Day 1 concluded with some exciting announcements and amazing performances by some renowned bands. The biggest highlight of Day 1 was the unveiling of the Himalayan FT 411 special flat tracker and the launch of the Royal Enfield Slide School. The company has announced this special riding format in association with Big Rock Moto Park and Bengaluru riders will be the first ones to experience it. The FT 411 special that was unveiled yesterday will be a part of the school and is different from the stock Himalayan in ways more than one.

The motorcycle gets S&S sprocketting along with Timsun tyres that come mounted on 18-inch rims up front and rear. Moreover, the bike gets modified side panels and seat along with a performance exhaust system from S&S cycles. The air filters are also different and this one comes fitted with K&NSpecs performance filters. Apart from this, the company also launched the limited edition pinstripe helmets at the event. As the name suggests, the new helmet range gets special pinstripes. The Madras stipes made on these helmets are hand-painted in the same way like on the company's motorcycle fuel tanks by Kumar brothers. The pinstripe helmets will be available for sale starting next month and one can buy these from the Royal Enfield Apparel store for a limited period of time.

The Day 1 of the Royal Enfield Rider Mania was also about some amazing musical performances by Agnee, Nash Jr and others. That said, the event is not only about motorcycles but is aimed at pleasing music lovers as well. More to come in the next two days. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! Also, visit and subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel.