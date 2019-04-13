2019 Royal Enfield ‘One Ride’ to be held on 28th April: Riders from 35 countries to participate

The ninth edition of Royal Enfield’s global marquee ride 'One Ride' will be held across 35 countries on Sunday, April 28, 2019. This flagship event of Royal Enfield encourages its aficionados from around the world to ride as ‘One’. The aim of this ride is to celebrate the passion that riders have for motorcycling and Royal Enfield motorcycles and ride together. From newbies to experienced riders, One Ride will see motorcycling enthusiasts of all ages from diverse regions and social identities come together on this day for a ride that is inclusive and fiercely unique. The camaraderie of thousands of Royal Enfield enthusiasts will be enlivened over the world as they gear up to participate in One Ride, along with their fellow riders participating on this day.

This year, rides are being organized in more than 300 cities in India and 35 countries including Bogota, Medellin, Milan, Rome, Paris, London, Bangkok, Shah Alam, Jakarta, Kathmandu, Dubai, Kuwait globally. Enthusiasts can either join a ride or host a ride by visiting the official website. The theme for this year’s One Ride is ‘Ride as One’ and is in line with Royal Enfield’s philosophy of promoting exploration and camaraderie among the leisure motorcycling community across the world.

In other news, Royal Enfield has recently updated its entire product line up with ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) in the interest of public safety. The company recently launched the ABS-equipped Bullet 350 and Bullet 350 ES. The two bikes have been launched at respective prices of Rs 1.21 lakh and Rs 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). All thanks to the Government of India's mandate, all two-wheelers with an engine displacement of 125cc and above need to have an ABS for added safety. On the other hand, two-wheelers with less than 125cc engine displacement need to have a CBS.

