2019 Royal Enfield One Ride concludes: 340 riders in Delhi celebrate biking brotherhood, here’s how

The 9th edition of Royal Enfield One Ride concluded today with overwhelming participation from the riders. Royal Enfield's flagship ride event took place in a total of 35 countries today along with 33 Indian cities. Royal Enfield One Ride encourages the riders from around the world to ride as ‘One’ and the aim is to celebrate the passion that riders have for motorcycling and Royal Enfield motorcycles and ride together. As already mentioned, the theme for this year’s One Ride is ‘Ride as One’ and is in line with Royal Enfield’s philosophy of promoting exploration and camaraderie among the leisure motorcycling community across the world.

Bikes all set for 2019 Royal Enfield One Ride

In Delhi, the Royal Enfield One Ride started from the company's brand store in Saket and concluded at Ashok Country Resort in Kapashera in Gurugram. Riders celebrated the spirit of motorcycling by riding in such a large number after which they spent some quality time, had breakfast and then dispersed off. A total of 340 riders participated in the Delhi chapter of One Ride to make it a grand success. The Royal Enfield One Ride saw all motorcycles from the company's line up starting from the oldest model - Bullet to the flagship Interceptor and Continental GT 650 that were launched a few months back.

Over 250 riders participated from Delhi in Royal Enfield One Ride

The Royal Enfield One Ride had numerous marshals that were responsible for ensuring a smooth ride and safety of the participating riders. The marshals were not only looking after the riding behaviour of the convoy but also controlled the movement of traffic at certain points to ensure a smooth progression for the riders. Every year during the same time, Royal Enfield conducts One Ride to celebrate biking brotherhood and the one-of-its-kind event sees participation from thousands of riders across the globe and the number has only increased in the last few years.

