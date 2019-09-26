2019 Pan Africa Rally: TVS leads with Hero a close second, CS Santosh breaks into top five after stage 3

Two of India’s top motorcycle manufacturers are battling it out for ultimate off-road glory at the Pan African Rally. TVS Sherco Factory team rider Adrien Metge leads the rally after stage 3. Hero MotoSports rider Joaquim Rodrigues is just mere 6 seconds off his pace in second place. His team-mate, CS Santosh, after a solid run is the third stage of the rally finished seventh in the stage. This has allowed Santosh to move up the ladder into a top-five spot in the overall standings.

Metge now leads the standings but between JRod and Santosh, are Jacopo Cerutti racing for the Solarys Racing Team is in third overall with Sebastian Buhler in fourth.

The third stage of the rally was the longest with 445kms of competitive riding through the mixed terrains of Merzouga region. Cerutti finished the stage in 05h 15m 12s with the fastest time of the day. Metge was 4m 39s behind him in second with JRod 06m 41s off the pace from the leader.

CS Santosh had a mixed run after a good start. The Indian rider did good job in the first two parts of the stage with good navigation and a good flow. However, at a later part of the day, the tape of my road book came off and was forced to stop a couple of times to fix it. Santosh also experienced a small crash which left him to finish 43m 35s off the pace, regardless of which he climbed up to the fifth overall spot.

With two stages remaining the penultimate stage will be a 280km competitive state which will be followed by a short 75km long final stage on September 27.