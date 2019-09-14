2019 MotoGP San Marino Qualifying: Vinales knocks Espargaro off P1 to secure 2nd pole position of the season

Yamahas are going strong with three Yamaha riders finishing in the top 5 of San Marino GP Qualifying on Saturday. Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) brought his progress forward at the GP Octo di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini to take pole position for Sunday’s race. The Spaniard will start ahead of Pol Espargaro of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing followed by Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) completing the front row.

At the start of Q2, Espargaro's RC16 stopped at the end of pitlane but, luckily he was able to get away with a bit of help from his mechanic. On the track, after Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) backed out of his first flying lap, Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) was the first to set a benchmark time.

However, his rookie teammate would go and set the quickest lap of the weekend despite a mistake in Sector 1 – Quartararo slamming in a 1:32.686 to lead the way. Morbidelli responded to go just 0.024 off but Quartararo then improved to go over a tenth clear, with Marquez jumping up to third on his first quick lap.

Heading into the pits, the top four of Quartararo, Morbidelli, Marquez and Viñales were split by just 0.2 seconds. Home hero Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) was sitting fifth ahead of Espargaro, with second in the Championship Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) only 10th.

In the pits there was no messing about for Viñales, in and out like a flash and on his first flying lap on the new tyres, he shoved Marquez off the front row to go P3 – an all-Yamaha front row as things stood with three minutes to go.

Marquez, shadowing Rossi, was also on for pole. However, after overtaking Rossi into the Turn 11 right-hand kink, the Championship leader ran wide, with Rossi’s lap also going away as the duo came close to touching at Turn 14. And that was that, a second pole of the season went Viñales way after a stunning final lap, with Espargaro jubilant in P2 – his equal-best premier class qualifying position.

Some big hitters will be starting from way down the order at Misano. Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda Castrol) will launch from P14, with the Ducati’s of Jack Miller (Pramac Racing) and Danilo Petrucci (Ducati Team) starting from 16th and 17th respectively.

Tune in for the San Marino GP at 5:30 pm on Sunday (India time)!