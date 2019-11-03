2019 MotoGP Malaysia: Vinales takes dominant win ahead of Marquez and Dovizioso

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP's Maverick Viñales was untouchable on Sunday bagging his second win of the 2019 season at the Sepang circuit. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) took the second place as Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) fought off Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) for P3.

Starting from P11 after a crash in yesterday's qualifying race, Marquez needed a lightning start. Both he and Dovizioso starting from P10 did exactly that as they blasted into Turn 1. Jack Miller (Pramac Racing) launched from P4 and managed to grab the lead on the opening lap, but it was a bad start for polesitter Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) as the Frenchman fell to P7.

Top 10:

1. Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP)

2. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) + 3.059

3. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) + 5.611

4. Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 5.965

5. Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 6.350

6. Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) + 9.993

7. Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) + 12.864

8. Jack Miller (Pramac Racing) + 17.252

9. Danilo Petrucci (Ducati Team) + 19.773

10. Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 22.854

It didn’t take long before Viñales to take the lead though, the Yamaha sliding up the inside of the Ducati at Turn 11 as Marquez passed Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) for P4 on the opening lap. A frantic first lap wasn’t over though as Dovizioso and Miller battled for P2 at Turn 14 and Turn 15.

With Viñales flying and Marquez chasing, the battle for the final podium spot was well and truly on. Dovizioso grabbed P3 from Miller on Lap 4 and The Doctor was also going great guns to challenge Miller too.

2019 MotoGP Sepang Qualifying Race: Quartararo claims pole, Marquez crashes

After a couple of goes, Rossi dispatched Miller at Turn 9 as the Australian saved a crash – was the Pramac man hitting tyre troubles in the soaring heat? Well, shortly after, things got heated between Miller and Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) at the final corner as the two made contact.

At the front, Viñales was holding a 1.4/1.5 lead over Marquez as Dovizioso and Rossi were unable to keep tabs on the Honda. It quickly became a battle for the final podium spot between the two veteran Italians, with Rossi finding it tough going to make a pass stick due to Dovizioso’s superior straight-line power.