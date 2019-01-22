2019 KTM RC 200 ABS launched at Rs 1.88 lakh: All you need to know!

As the deadline mandating certain safety features for motorcycles draws closer, more and more manufacturers are updating their fleet with ABS ready motorcycles. We can now confirm through our sources at Dealerships across Delhi that KTM has silently added the RC 200 ABS to their portfolio. Like the Duke 200 ABS that was launched in November last year, the RC too will get a single channel ABS system. The updated version has been priced at Rs 1.88 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), which is about Rs 9,000 over the Rs 1.79 lakh price tag for the standard variant.

Aside from the addition of ABS, the KTM RC200 will feature no other changes. The KTM RC200 is still the most powerful motorcycle in its segment, slightly ahead of its spiritual sibling the Pulsar RS200. The RC 200 is powered by a 199.5cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor that makes 25.8hp and 19.2Nm of torque. Handling suspension duties is a 43mm USD fork and a preload-adjustable monoshock. The KTM RC200 will go all the way to a top speed of 140 kmph and should get from rest to 60kmph in a little under 5 seconds, depending on the rider!

Speaking of deliveries and distributions for the updated motorcycle, bookings have already commenced in showrooms across the country, but deliveries will commence depending on when dealers receive their refreshed stock. While most of the dealerships we spoke to have confirmed that they have already received inventory of the new motorcycle and are prepared to start rolling out deliveries, this could vary from time to time. Dealers have also reported that they have the non-ABS versions in stock and will continue sales of that one alongside the ABS as long as stocks last. Unfortunately, if you do have an RC200 and want to retrofit the ABS system this will not be possible at KTM dealerships.