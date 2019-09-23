2019 KTM 790 Duke launched in India: Here’s what the most powerful KTM in India offers!

The 2019 KTM 790 Duke has officially made its debut in India today. Priced at Rs 8.64 lakh (ex-showroom), the 790 Duke now stands as the flagship and the most powerful offering from the Austrian brand in our country. The 790 Duke will be brought to India via the CKD route and assembled at Bajaj's Akrudi plant where a special assembly line has been set-up for the same. The KTM 790 Duke now sits on top of the series which includes locally manufactured offering such as the 125 Duke, 200 Duke, 250 Duke and the 390 Duke. It will compete against the likes of Triumph Street Triple RS, Ducati Monster 821 and Suzuki GSX-S750.

The KTM 790 Duke is powered by a 799cc parallel-twin engine. This unit is capable of churning out 105 hp of power along with 86 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The 790 weights just 189 kgs which gives it a power to weight ratio of 612 hp per ton. This naked streetfighter comes with a slipper clutch along with two-way quick shifter technology. Up-front, the KTM 790 Duke comes with upsidedown forks while at the back, it gets monoshocks. The stopping power comes from 300 mm dual-disc brakes up-front, while at the back, it comes with 240 mm single disc. The 790 Duke comes with 17-inch rims wearing bespoke Maxxis Supermaxx ST Tyres.

The KTM 790 Duke comes with a plethora of driving aids. These include lean-sensitive cornering ABS, a three-mode traction control system along with four riding modes namely Street, Track, Rain and Supermoto (a customizable track mode). On top of this, the 790 Duke also offers wheelie control along with launch control system. In terms of features, this bike comes with a TFT instrument cluster along with LED headlamps to name a few.

The KTM 790 Duke will be offered with an ownership plan through Bajaj Auto Finance wherein one has to pay a downpayment of Rs 1.7 lakh. With an interest rate of 7.75 per cent, the owner will have to pay a monthly EMI of Rs 19,000. These include registration and insurance charges.