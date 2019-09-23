2019 KTM 790 Duke India Launch Live Updates: Power, Features, Expected Price

2019 KTM 790 Duke, the most powerful KTM in India, is all set to launch today. It will be imported here through the CKD (completely knocked down) route from Austria and assembled in India, so we're not expecting a very competitive price tag in comparison to its smaller siblings. Even so though, it should undercut the price tags of its rivals like Ducati Monster 821, which retails at Rs 9.56 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and Triumph Street Triple RS (Rs 11.13 lakh ex-showroom, Delhi), however it'll likely be more expensive than the Suzuki GSX-S750 (Rs 7.46 lakh ex-showroom, Delhi).

Click here for a KTM 790 Duke comparison check: KTM 790 Duke vs Triumph Street Triple S vs Ducati Monster 797: War of streetfighter bikes!

Read More