2019 KTM 790 Duke India Launch Live Updates: Power, Features, Expected Price

2019 KTM 790 Duke India Launch Live Updates: KTM India is all set to roll out its most powerful motorcycle in the country today. The 790 Duke will rival the likes of Triumph Street Triple RS, Suzuki GSX-S750, and Ducati Monster 821.

By: | Updated: September 23, 2019 10:34 am

2019 KTM 790 Duke, the most powerful KTM in India, is all set to launch today. It will be imported here through the CKD (completely knocked down) route from Austria and assembled in India, so we're not expecting a very competitive price tag in comparison to its smaller siblings. Even so though, it should undercut the price tags of its rivals like Ducati Monster 821, which retails at Rs 9.56 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and Triumph Street Triple RS (Rs 11.13 lakh ex-showroom, Delhi), however it'll likely be more expensive than the Suzuki GSX-S750 (Rs 7.46 lakh ex-showroom, Delhi).

Live Blog

Highlights

    KTM India is also planning to upgrade its showrooms for a more premium retail space for motorcycles like 790 Duke and 390 Adventure. Word is that the 790 Duke will only be available in limited numbers until the BS-VI compliant engine is introduced soon.

