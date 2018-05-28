2019 KTM 200 Duke to get major design upgrade: What to expect from best-selling KTM

KTM 200 Duke has been the company's best selling model in India for years. The company launched the Duke 200 facelift last year alongside the new KTM 250 Duke and 390 Duke. Sadly, the smallest displacement Duke received just a slight cosmetic touch up. Now finally, there is a good news. A report on TMC blog suggests that the new 2019 KTM 200 Duke will come with a new design language and will share its cues with the 250 Duke and 390 Duke. That said, you can expect to see sharp tank extensions and front along with a revised tail end.

A few days back, a KTM 200 Duke was showcased at Indonesian International Motor Show and the bike was fitted with a side mounted exhaust. The company said that the inclusion of a new exhaust has resulted in improved torque delivery along with a better exhaust note. The India-spec model might receive a side mounted unit keeping in mind the BS-VI emission norms. Also, with Government of India's ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) mandate, the new 2019 KTM 200 Duke will most likely come with the said safety feature.

Powering the 2019 KTM 200 Duke will be the same 199.5cc, single cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that powers the existing model. Gearbox will also be the same six-speed transmission. The fuel injected motor is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 25 bhp and 19 Nm. Expect a slight bump in these figures in the favour of better performance.

Other major parts like chassis, suspension and brakes will be carried forward from the existing model. As already mentioned, the KTM 200 Duke is the company's best selling model in India. With a major cosmetic overhaul, the motorcycle will definitely churn out more volumes for the Austrian manufacturer.

Expect the new 2019 KTM 200 Duke to demand a significant premium over the price of the present day model, all thanks to the new design and additional features on offer. More details expected to be revealed soon, so stay tuned with us!

Source: TMC Blog