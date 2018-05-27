2019 KTM 1290 Adventure T, 790 Adventure spied testing: KTM’s new ADVs to pack in more punch and features

The new 2019 KTM 1290 Adventure T and 790 Adventure have been spotted testing yet again. Both these upcoming adventure tourers have been captured on cam near the company's production facility in Europe. Starting with the KTM 1290 Adventure T, the motorcycle comes based on the 1290 Adventure S that is sold internationally. As far as changes are concerned, the new KTM 1290 Adventure T gets a revised bodywork that looks evident from the sharp tank extensions, a redesigned fairing and an engine sump guard. The test mule of the 2019 KTM Adventure T has been snapped with luggage pannier that will most likely come as an optional accessory. Expected features on the new 2019 KTM 1290 Adventure T include a coloured TFT instrument cluster, full LED headlamp and more. The new 2019 KTM Adventure T will source power from a 1301cc, V twin engine that is good for shedding out respective and torque outputs of 160 bhp and 140 Nm. Gearbox will be a six-speed unit.

2019 KTM 1290 Adventure T

On the other hand, the upcoming 2019 KTM 790 Adventure is expected to come primarily with some aesthetic changes. One of the prominent changes on the new KTM 790 Adventure, as one can see in the spy image, is a normal front fender as compared to the raised up unit on the previously spied units. Also, with the road oriented tyres, it is quite clear that the new KTM 790 Adventure will be more focussed on touring rather than serious off-roading.

2019 KTM 790 Adventure

The headlamp cowl and the windscreen also seem to have seen some revisions. Powering the new 2019 KTM 790 Adventure will be a 799cc parallel twin engine mated to a six-speed transmission that gets a bi-directional quickshifter as well. The engine can produce a maximum power output of 103 bhp along with a peak torque of 86 Nm. The two motorcycles are expected to be showcased at 2018 EICMA motorcycle show and are expected to go on sale next year. More details to follow soon, so stay tuned with us!

Image Source: Morebikes.co.uk, Bennetts.co.uk