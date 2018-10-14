2019 Kawasaki Z900 launched at a price of Rs 7.68 lakh: Here’s what’s new

The new 2019 Kawasaki Z900 has been launched in India at a price of Rs 7.68 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new model will be available at the dealerships in three colour options namely pearl flat stardust white/metallic spark black, metallic moondust grey/ebony and metallic flat spark black/metallic spark black. The moondust grey/ebony colour option for the 2019 Kawasaki Z900 will be sold in limited numbers. The new 2019 model arrives with subtle visual changes that make it look slightly better than the outgoing model. Mechanically, the new 2019 Kawasaki Z900 remains unchanged. With that being said, powering the motorcycle is the same 948cc, inline four cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission.

The fuel injected engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 123 bhp and 98.6 Nm. The engine is mated to a six-speed transmission system. The slip and assist clutch helps quick gearshifts and minimise the effects of engine braking during aggressive downshifts.

Commenting on the launch of the 2019 Kawasaki Z900, Yutaka Yamashita, Managing Director, India Kawasaki Motors Pvt. Ltd. said that the Z900 is considered as one of the most affordable in-line 4 superbikes in India. But not only the price, but due to its all-round package, Z900 has done really well in the Indian market. It is an ideal commuter during the week and fun to ride on the track. He added that Kawasaki would like to see its customers opting for Kawasaki genuine accessories to enhance the bike further.

The 2019 Kawasaki Z900 will be imported to India via the CBU (Completely Built Unit) route. Braking on the 2019 Kawasaki Z900 is done with the help of dual 300mm disc brakes up front along with a single 250mm disc brake at the rear. A dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) also comes as standard with the motorcycle to offer added safety and convenience.

For more updates like this, stay tuned to Express Drives.