2019 Kawasaki Z650 launched at a price of Rs 5.29 lakh: Here’s what’s new on Benelli TNT 600i rival

Soon after the launch of the 2019 Kawasaki Versys 650 and the Z900, the company has launched the 2019 edition of Z650 naked streetfighter in India. The new 2019 Kawasaki Z650 has landed on Indian soil at a price of Rs 5.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The motorcycle has been launched in India in metallic flat spark black/ metallic spark black colour. The new 2019 Kawasaki Z650 gets cosmetic updates in the form of new graphics in order to make it look better than the outgoing model. In the 2019 update, the Kawasaki Z650 retains the Sugomi design language along with sharp creases and edges to come across as an aggressive naked streetfighter.

Mechanically, there are no changes on the new 2019 Kawasaki Z650 and the bike continues to get power from the same 649cc, parallel twin, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission, churning out 67 bhp of power along with 66 Nm of torque. Braking duties on the 2019 Kawasaki Z650 are done with the help of a single 300mm disc brake up front along with a single 220mm disc brake at the rear. An ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is offered as standard to offer added safety and convenience.

Watch our Ducati Monster 821 video review here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Commenting on the launch of 2019 Kawasaki Z650 in India, Yutaka Yamashita, Managing Director of India Kawasaki Motors Pvt. Ltd, said that in this festive season, the company has launched Versys 650 and Z900 of MY2019. Now Kawasaki is introducing Z650 MY2019 as it is one of the brand's best versatile bikes. He added that the Z650 is commendable for long tours, useful in traffic and good on the track also.

The Kawasaki Z650 has remained one of the most value for money bikes in the manufacturer's stable. The motorcycle was launched as a replacement of the ER-6n in the year 2017. The new 2019 Kawasaki Z650 primarily challenges the likes of Benelli TNT 600i in the segment. Bookings for the motorcycle have already commenced at the company's dealerships across India.

Stay tuned to Express Drives for more updates!