2019 Kawasaki Versys 650 launched in India: Suzuki V-Strom 650 rival priced at Rs 6.69 lakh

2019 Kawasaki Versys 650 is now in our market at a starting price of Rs 6.69 lakh (ex-showroom), which undercuts the price tag of its rival, the newly launched Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS at Rs 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Versys 650 is priced similar to the outgoing version, and the changes to the bike remain limited how it looks. The older version of the middle-weight ADV came in a metallic black paint job. The 2019 version, on the other hand, gets a new metallic grey paint scheme on the fuel tank with Kawasaki green accents on the rims, tank extensions, and the rear cowl.

In terms of the powertrain, the new Kawasaki Versys 650 is powered by the same 649cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that puts out 68 hp at 8500 rpm and 64 Nm of torque at 7000 rpm, and is paired with a six-speed gearbox.

Kawasaki Versys 650 offers an upright riding position, that works well for long-distance riding. While the Versys 650 is built for taking on off-road, Kawasaki says the sporty chassis will also promise good performance while cornering.

The bookings of the new Kawasaki Versys 650 MY 2019 are now open and customers can visit the nearest showroom for booking related information.

Kawasaki Versys 650 will also find a competitor in the newly launched SWM Superdual T, the prices of which start at Rs 6.8 lakh (ex-showroom). SWM Superdual 650 is powered by a 650 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that produces 54 bhp and 53.5 Nm of torque. It comes with Brembo brakes at both ends, along with switchable ABS.