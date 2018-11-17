2019 Kawasaki Versys 1000 Bookings open in India: Here’s for how much you can own Multistrada rival

Kawasaki has just commenced the bookings for the new Versys 1000 in India. If you wish to own the Kawasaki Versys 1000, you will have to shell out Rs 1.5 lakh now as the booking amount. Bookings for the litre class adventurer tourer are open till 31st December or till the first lot of the motorcycle is booked out. The deliveries of the new Versys 1000 will commence after April 2019. Showcased first at the 2018 EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy recently, the new Versys gets a new visual makeover while the electronics package has also been revised. The new 2019 Kawasaki Versys 1000 gets the same styling cues as the new generation Kwackers like the Ninja 400. With that being said, you can clearly see that the new Versys 1000 is sharper than before.

Powering the 2019 Kawasaki Versys 1000 is a 1043cc, inline four-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The fuel injected motor is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 120 bhp and 102 Nm. The bike gets two riding modes, five-axis IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit), cornering ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) and a three-stage traction control system. The suspension set up of the motorcycle comprises of 43mm upside down forks up front along with a gas charged rear monoshock. The braking on the new 2019 Kawasaki Versys 1000 is done with the help of twin 310mm disc brakes up front along with a single 250mm disc unit at the rear.

Prices of the new Versys 1000 have not been disclosed but the figure is expected to be around the Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom) mark which is slightly higher than the price of the outgoing model. The Versys 1000 challenges the likes of Honda Africa Twin, Ducati Multistrada 950 and Triumph Tiger 800 in the premium ADV territory. More details on the new 2019 Kawasaki Versys 1000 to be revealed soon, so stay tuned with us for the same.