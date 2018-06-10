2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R in the making: 600cc supersport might not head to India, here’s why!

The new Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R might make its global debut in the year 2019. Recent documents filed by the Japanese manufacturer in the California Air Resources Board (CARB) suggest that Kawasaki is working on an updated Ninja ZX-6R that is due for the year 2019. One of the most prominent changes on the new 2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R will be the engine. The motor will be Euro-IV compliant and it will be the same 636cc, inline four-cylinder engine from the present generation model. With the new model, one can get to see a bump in power and torque figures in order to deliver better performance. Also, the engine will now get a three-way catalytic converter in comparison to a two-way unit that comes on the present day model.

Watch our Suzuki GSX-S750 video review here:

The new 2019 model might also employ a new and improved design philosophy than its predecessor. The bike will most likely share its styling cues with its elder sibling Ninja ZX-10R. For this reason, you can expect the new 2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R to look sharper and aggressive than the outgoing model. The electronics package of the new Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is also most likely to see an update. Currently, the 600cc supersport comes with features like two riding modes, three-stage traction control system along with the company's intelligent Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS). These features are expected to be carried forward on the 2019 model along with the addition of some new ones.

The exact launch timeline of the new Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is unknown at the moment. The bike is expected to make its global debut at the 2018 Tokyo Motor Show or the 2018 EICMA motorcycle show in Milna, Italy that will be held in November. As far as India launch is concerned, it is very unlikely that Kawasaki will bring the new ZX-6R here primarily due to the high price tag. In a price sensitive market like ours, it would be a no-brainer for Kawasaki to launch a motorcycle whose pricing would be at par with some motorcycles a segment over it.