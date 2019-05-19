2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R launched at a price of Rs 13.99 lakh: Now cheaper, more powerful!

The new 2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R has been launched in India at a price of Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The interesting part is that the new model is cheaper compared to the outgoing model while offering higher power output and better features. The new 2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R comes to India via the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route and the company says that the new model is closest possible to its WSBK race bike. For those who booked the motorcycle earlier, the bike will get delivered to them by June this year while fresh bookings are also open at the company's dealerships across India.

The biggest update on the 2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R takes place in the engine. The 998cc, the inline four-cylinder engine now puts out a maximum power output of 200 bhp that can be enhanced to 210 bhp with RAM air intake. The gearbox has now been revised for better performance and it gets Kawasaki bi-directional quick shifter for clutchless gearshifts. The engine gets three riding modes as well.

The suspension system on the new 2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R comprises of fully adjustable Showa inverted forks up front along with a rear monoshock. The motorcycle comes to a halt with the help of dual 330mm disc brakes up front along with a single 220mm disc brake at the rear. A dual channel ABS is on offer as standard for added safety and convenience.

The new 2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R challenges the likes of the Suzuki GSX-R1000, Yamaha YZF-R15 and Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade in the litre class supersport territory. The competition will further spice up with the launch of the new generation BMW S1000RR by the end of this month.

