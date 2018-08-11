2019 Kawasaki Ninja H2: Most powerful supercharged H2 to get self-repairing paint job and 231 hp!

Kawasaki Ninja H2 is being updated for the year 2019, and how! There are all new engines for the H2 lineup, paired with sharper technology. The 2019 Ninja H2, Ninja H2 Carbon, and Ninja H2R are set to raise the bar higher with engine updates that make these supercharged hypersport machines the most powerful H2 engines to date. Kawasaki Ninja H2 range is track-focused but fully street legal and street capable. Kawasaki H2 Carbon was built as a special and limited edition that features loads of strong and lightweight carbon fibre bodywork.

Besides additional horsepower, the 2019 Ninja H2 has been updated with the latest Brembo high-spec callipers. It gets a new TFT colour instrument cluster with four selectable display modes and smartphone connectivity. The new Ninja H2 rides on Bridgestone RS11 tyres.

Kawasaki H2 range shares the 998cc inline four-cylinder engine, proprietary supercharger, lightweight trellis frame, aerodynamic bodywork, and a single-sided swingarm. The 2019 Ninja H2 is available in Mirror Coated Spark Black, while the 2019 Ninja H2 Carbon is offered in Mirror Coated Matte Spark Black / Golden Blazed Green. The self-repairing paint job of the new Ninja H2 allows small scratches to be evened out with some heat.

The new Ninja H2 has had a considerable bump in power, raised from 200 hp to 231 hp, which is the most significant change for 2019 model. Torque is also up by 8.2 Nm, so now it makes 141.7 Nm. The increase in power comes from an updated air-filter, intake chamber, spark-plugs and ECU. This places the H2 significantly ahead of the likes of 214 hp Ducati Panigale V4 or 226 hp with an Akrapovič exhaust.

The list of changes will also make part of the Kawasaki Ninja H2 Carbon. While the price tag has not been revealed yet, expect the new Ninja H2 lineup to be price above the current Rs 33.30 lakh.