2019 Kawasaki Ninja 650 launched at a price of Rs 5.49 lakh: Changes on new middleweight sports tourer explained

2019 Kawasaki Ninja 650 has just been launched in India but before you get your adrenaline rushing, the new model is sadly about a new colour option only. The company has now added a new metallic flat spark black shade to the colour palette of the Kawasaki Ninja 650. With the addition of new colour, the bike is now available for sale in a total of three colour options. Last year, the company launched the Ninja 650 KRT edition in India along with a new blue colour. The new 2019 Kawasaki Ninja 650 will be available in the new black shade alongside the KRT edition while the blue colour option will continue to retail as a MY18 model. The 2019 Kawasaki Ninja 650 black has been launched in India at a price of Rs 5.49 lakh while the KRT edition will set you back by Rs 5.69 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).

Yutaka Yamashita, Managing Director of Kawasaki Motors said that with the new colour option for Kawasaki Ninja 650, the company is starting the string of MY19 motorcycle launches in the country. Kawasaki says that the demand for the Ninja 650 has been quite good as it comes at a competitive price point. The brand is hoping success for the Kawasaki Ninja 650 metallic flat spark black shade.

Powering the MY19 Kawasaki Ninja 650 is the same 649cc, parallel twin engine that did duties on the outgoing model. The fuel injected mill is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 67 bhp and 66 Nm. Gearbox is a six-speed unit and gets an assist and slipper clutch to over convenience to the rider.

The stopping power to the Kawasaki Ninja 650 is delivered with the help of twin 300mm disc brakes up front along with a single 220mm disc brake at the rear. A dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is being offered as standard to offer added safety. The Kawasaki Ninja 650 is the second most affordable 650cc full faired motorcycle in India after the Hyosung GT650R. The addition of a new colour option might attract some more buyers for the manufacturer as black is one of the prime choices of buyers when it comes to buying a sportsbike in India.