2019 Kawasaki Ninja 300 showcased: Why BMW G310R should watch out

Kawasaki recently dropped a bomb announcing the price for the new 2019 Kawasaki Ninja 300, making it the most affordable motorcycle with a parallel twin engine. Priced at Rs 2.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), Kawasaki Ninja 300 has seen a massive price cut compared to the older version, which was priced higher by Rs 62,000. The 2019 Ninja 300 was launched on 20 July and today, the Japanese brand showcased its most affordable motorcycle at its new showroom at West Delhi.

The price cut comes after Kawasaki announced the localisation of parts in India. The brand now locally assembles the Ninja 300, Ninja 650, Z650, Versys-X 300, Versys 650, Vulcan S, Ninja 1000, ZX-10R and ZX-10RR. India Kawasaki Motors opened its production facility in Chakan - Pune, Maharashtra. With Kawasaki Z250 off the market currently, the Ninja 300 is the most affordable Kawasaki on offer.

2019 Kawasaki Ninja 300 in Lime Green/Ebony

The major changes on the new Kawasaki Ninja 300, besides the massive price cut, is that it is now equipped with front and rear ABS (anti-lock braking system). It gets new colours and graphics, namely lime green/ebony and candy plasma blue.

The new Kawasaki Ninja 300 is powered by a 296cc, parallel twin, 4-stroke, fuel injected, liquid-cooled engine that produces 38.5 bhp at 11,000 rpm and 27 Nm of torque at 10,000 rpm and is paired with a six-speed gearbox assisted by a slipper clutch. It gets a 290 mm petal disc up front and a 220 mm one at the rear.

2019 Kawasaki Ninja 300 in Candy Plasma Blue

Kawasaki Ninja 300 falls in exactly the same price bracket as the recently launched BMW G310R, which is the most affordable motorcycle the German brand has on offer at Rs 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom). At a similar price, the Ninja 300 offers a parallel twin engine which delivers a bigger power figure.

Kawasaki Ninja 300 is the brand's entry-level sports motorcycle and is popular with first-time sportsbike buyers. With more and more localisation of operations in India, Kawasaki can hope for a more stable footing in the country.