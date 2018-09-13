2019 Kawasaki Ninja 125, Z125 revealed: Debut at Intermot next month

The all-new Kawasaki Ninja 125 and Z125 have just been revealed and as what most of us had expected, the two take inspiration from their elder siblings. The two motorcycles will first be launched in Europe and will be aimed at riders holding the A2 license. Starting with the new Kawasaki Ninja 125, the motorcycle bears a heavy resemblance with the Ninja 250SL. The bike gets a full fairing and the rear set foot pegs offer a sporty riding position. The Kawasaki Z125 on the other hand, is the naked streetfighter version of the Ninja 125. The bike offers a comparatively relaxed riding position compared to the Ninja 125. The motorcycle gets an aggressive headlamp up front along with sharp tank extensions that will definitely work in its favour on the visual front.

2019 Kawasaki Z125

Powering the new Ninja 125 and the Z125 is a 125cc, single cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is good for shedding out a maximum power output of 14.8 hp. The suspension duties on the Kawasaki Ninja 125 and the Z125 are taken care of with the help of conventional telescopic forks at the front along with a monoshock at the rear. The stopping power to both these motorcycles is delivered with the help of a single disc brake at both ends along with a standard ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System).

India launch of the new Kawasaki Ninja 125 and Z125 is not likely very soon as the market for 125cc performance bikes is yet to flourish here and the company will not be able to price the two bikes in sync with the expectations of the customers. In the international markets, the Kawasaki Ninja 125 will lock horns with the likes of the KTM RC125 and the Aprilia RSV4 125. On the other hand, the Kawasaki Z125 will challenge the KTM 125 Duke. More details on the new Kawasaki Ninja 125 and Z125 to be unwrapped soon, so stay tuned with us for the same.