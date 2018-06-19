2019 Kawasaki Ninja 1000 launched at Rs 9.9 lakh: Most affordable 1000cc bike at its price

The new 2019 Kawasaki Ninja 1000 has been launched in India at a price of Rs 9.9 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). That said, the price of the new model remains unchanged when compared to the outgoing one. The updated Kawasaki Ninja 1000 has been launched in two colour options of black and green and receives cosmetic changes over its predecessor. Mechanically, the litre-class sports tourer remains untouched. Bookings for the new Kawasaki Ninja 1000 have begun at the company's dealerships across India. At Rs 9.9 lakh, the Kawasaki Ninja 1000 continues to be the most affordable 1000cc sportsbike that you can buy in India. The reason why Kawasaki has managed to keep the pricing competitive is due to the fact that the bike arrives in India through the SKD (Semi Knocked Down) route.

Watch our Suzuki GSX-S750 video review here:

Powering the 2019 Ninja 1000 is the same 1,043cc, inline four-cylinder engine that did duties on the outgoing model. The fuel injected motor is good for churning out a maximum power output of 140 bhp along with a peak torque of 111 Nm. The gearbox gets a slipper clutch as well to attack corners with more confidence at high speeds. Furthermore, the Ninja 1000 gets a three-stage traction control system. The motorcycle gets dual LED headlamps for better illumination along with the same chin spoilers that come on the more performance biased Ninja H2 and ZX-10R.

The stopping power to the 2019 Kawasaki Ninja 1000 is delivered with the help of dual 300mm disc brakes up front along with a single 250mm disc brake at the rear. An ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) comes as standard to deliver added safety and convenience. The suspension system of the motorcycle comprises of upside-down forks up front along with a rear monoshock.

Speaking on the launch of 2019 Kawasaki Ninja 1000, Yutaka Yamashita, Managing Director of India Kawasaki Motors, said” We are glad to inform all our stakeholders that MY19 Ninja 1000 is being launched in India on a same day when it is getting launched in other countries. We always have seen a positive response to Ninja 1000 in the India market because it offers everyday comfort and enhanced touring performance.”