2019 Kawasaki motorcycles on discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh: From Ninja 400 to Ninja 1000

Kawasaki Delhi has some pretty neat offers ongoing on its 2019 range of motorcycles starting from the Ninja 300 to the Ninja 1000. The limited period offer stands valid till 31st December or until the stock of BS-IV 2019 models lasts. The offers include a Rs 60,000 discount on Kawasaki Ninja 400 and the maximum discount is available on Ninja 1000 of flat Rs 1 lakh on the on-road price. The Z650 is the only streetfighter included in the offer, the Versys 650 the only ADV, and the Vulcan S the only cruiser. The offers mostly cover the Ninja series including the ZX-6R supersport.

The most affordable motorcycle in Kawasaki lineup in India – Ninja 300 does not get any of these attractive discounts. The most affordable on this list is the Ninaj 400 which currently retails at Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). So, for example, the Ninja 400 KRT Edition would cost Rs 5,67,196 on-road in New Delhi but with a discount of Rs 60,000, you can bring it home for about Rs 5,07,196.

In October this year, India Kawasaki launched the 2020 Versys 1000 at Rs 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom) with a new Candy Lime Green paint scheme. Besides the colour update, the Versys 1000 remains unchanged and continues to be powered by the same 1043cc inline-four engine with 118 hp.

The same month, Kawasaki unveiled the 2020 version of the Ninja 650 with an updated design, revised powertrain and new feature updates as well. It'll be powered by the same 649cc parallel-twin engine which is now Euro V compliant and makes 67 hp. The new Ninja 650 has been upgraded with a 4.3-inch colour TFT screen for the instrument cluster which also supports Bluetooth connectivity.

The new 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 is expected to make its way to India by early next year. Thanks to the updated engine and added features, the bike will most likely be a bit pricier than its current Rs 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) price tag.

In another major development from Kawasaki is an all-electric motorcycle that was showcased at the 2019 EICMA show in Milan. It is expected to borrow components like brakes, suspension and wheels from the Ninja 300, however, it gets a trellis frame instead of the diamond type frame on the ICE powered Ninja 300. The range is likely to be about 100 km.