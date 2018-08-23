Why the new Kawasaki H2R costs Rs 72 lakh: The cheapest H2 also costs Rs 34.5 lakh!

Kawasaki just recently took the wraps off its latest 2019 H2 range, that includes H2, H2 Carbon and H2R. And now, the new range of hyper sports motorcycles have been launched in India. The motorcycles have all been updated with a new supercharged engine and enhanced technology. In fact, these are now powered by the most powerful H2 engine ever built so far. Kawasaki Ninja H2 range is track-focused but fully street legal and street capable. Kawasaki H2 Carbon was built as a special and limited edition that features loads of strong and lightweight carbon fibre bodywork.

Kawasaki H2 range is powered by the same 998cc inline four-cylinder engine that has had a significant boost in power. While the older version produced 200 hp, the 2019 H2 makes 231 hp and an increased torque output of 141.7 Nm of torque.

The increase in power comes from an updated air-filter, intake chamber, spark-plugs and ECU. This places the H2 significantly ahead of the likes of 214 hp Ducati Panigale V4 or 226 hp with an Akrapovič exhaust.

Kawasaki H2, H2 Carbon and H2R share the same proprietary supercharger, lightweight trellis frame, aerodynamic bodywork, and a single-sided swingarm. The 2019 Ninja H2 is available in Mirror Coated Spark Black, while the 2019 Ninja H2 Carbon is offered in Mirror Coated Matte Spark Black / Golden Blazed Green. The self-repairing paint job of the new Ninja H2 allows small scratches to be evened out with some heat.

New MY19 Ninja H2 has been priced at Rs 34,50,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the price of Ninja H2 Carbon is Rs 41,00,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the Ninja H2R at Rs 72,00,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). All these three models are CBU (completely built units). The booking period will start from 1 September and will close by 31 October 2018. Deliveries will commence next year.