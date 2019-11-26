Top 6 things to look out for at 2019 India Bike Week: KTM 390 Adventure debut, races and more

Asia's largest motorcycle festival India Bike Week 2019 is now nearly here. Set to be held from 6-7 December, IBW has come to be a motorcycle tradition that thousands of motorcyclists and enthusiasts yearn to be a part of. Now in its sixth edition, IBW 2019 is expected to see 20,000 attendees while the first edition drew about 5,300 people. Every year since then, thousands of people ride from their respective cities to gather in Goa for IBW – a ride that is now lovingly called the Great Migration. So, if you've got your riding buddies together to ride down to Goa next week, here's what all you mustn't miss out on.

Motorcycle unveils

KTM 390 Adventure India launch

Unveiled during the 2019 EICMA motorcycle show held in Milan last month, KTM 390 Adventure has been much awaited in India and will make its debut here during IBW. The smallest adventure motorcycle in KTM's lineup, the 390 Adventure will come powered by the same 373.2cc single-cylinder engine that puts out 44 hp and is paired with a six-speed transmission. It'll feature switchable traction control and ABS.

KTM India is expected to introduce the 390 Adventure in the country during the upcoming India Bike Week in December, however, it could be launched by early 2020. Rivaling the likes of BMW G310 GS and Kawasaki Versys-X 300, expect a price tag of about Rs 3-3.3 lakh (ex-showroom).

Orxa Mantis electric motorcycle unveil

Orxa Energies, a Bengaluru-based electric vehicle and energy systems start-up, recently announced that it will be unveiling its first-ever product at the IBW 2019. Mantis electric motorcycle will have a designed top speed of over 140 km/h with a claimed range of 200 km on a single charge.

Mantis will come with a fully digital instrument cluster and a dedicated mobile app for ride analytics, diagnostics, and maintenance. More details, including the features and full specifications of the bike, will be revealed at the India Bike Week.

IBW Track days

This will be the first time when India Bike Week will be organising timed motorcycle racing events during the festival. These include Flat Track Timed Trials by Harley-Davidson India, Hill Climb by School of Dirt, Big Rock Enduro Training Academy and Moto Mob.

Rok Bagoros stunts

KTM Factory Stunter Rok Bagoros will be present at the IBW 2019 for interactions with fans and the media. KTM has big announcements to make during the festival, and a stunt show from Mr Bagoros is a must-watch.

Two-wheeled travel stories

A long list of speakers including Candida Louis, Manas Dewan & Anuradha Bhonsale Dewan, Girish Venkatraman, Deepak Kamath, Sukesh Viswanath, Debashish Ghosh & Dharmendra Jain, Alex Chacon will be at the festival to share their travel experience on two wheels.

Music & Food

Well, this goes without saying - it is after all a festival and hence will have oodles of lip-smacking food and drinks. The festival will also host music concerts with the likes of SU Real & General Zooz, Ritviz, Pineapple Express, Best Kept Secret, L.Y.D. performing live