2019 Honda Super Cub C125 unveiled: Classic design and modern tech

Honda Cub has been an immensely popular motorbike across the world and it's also been the most produced motor vehicle globally. Now, Honda has unveiled their latest update of the Super Cub. The Super Cub C125 retains its age-old classic appeal, but keeping up with times, it also features modern technology and it also promises an impressive number in terms of fuel efficiency. Honda Super Cub C110, the latest model in the series, has been available in Japan and it's been quite popular too. Besides its popularity as a private mode of transport, the Super Cub also found employment at businesses like Japanese Post Office.

2019 Honda Super Cub C125 is powered by a 124.9cc air-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke engine, which has been tweaked for a better riding experience and improved cosmetically as well, with a matt metallic-look paint finish and chrome detailing. The engine is paired with a four-speed semi-automatic, which means you don't need to operate a clutch. The claimed fuel efficiency is about 60 km to a litre.

It gets a 220mm disc up front with a twin-pot hydraulic calliper and a 110mm drum at the rear. The Super Cub C125 is also equipped with ABS. Suspension duties are handled by 26mm hydraulic inverted telescopic forks up front and twin shocks at the rear.

The Super Cub has a prolonged legacy in its name with the first one rolling out in 1956. The design of the new one has been kept very similar to the very first one. The single seat and small luggage rack went on to become iconic over the years.

Considering that the Indian two-wheeler user is now not just focusing on comfort and fuel efficiency, but also is appreciating style. If Honda Super Cub was ever to launch in India, it will find a lot of takers looking for a stylish daily commute.