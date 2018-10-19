2019 Honda CBR150R revealed: Updated with ABS and new colour options

2019 Honda CBR150R has been updated with a host of changes to the appearance and features, along with new colour options. The smallest in the CBR family, the new CBR150R will come with new graphics, including the Repsol racing livery. Unveiled in Indonesia, the 2019 CBR150R will now come with a taller windshield, sharper headlights with dual LED with LED indicators. and an ABS sticker on its fender. 2019 Honda CBR150R is expected to launch in India next year. It will come in four variants.

Other updates include new petal disc up front and the suspension setup at the rear has been tweaked. It gets a five-level setting for front and rear suspension. When it comes to safety, new Honda CBR150R is now equipped with ABS (antilock braking system) and Honda's Emergency Stop Signal which makes the rear brake light blink under hard braking.

The new instrument console aboard the new Honda CBR150R now comes with a coloured backlight. Apart from these changes, the specs and equipment remain the same in the new Honda CBR150R. It is powered by the same 149cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine paired with a six-speed gearbox that produces 16.8 hp at 9,000 rpm and 14.4 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm.

The new Honda CBR150R ABS will come in four colour options - Matte Black, Victory Black Red, MotoGP Edition and Honda Racing Red. Honda 2Wheelers is expected to launch the 2019 Honda CBR150R in India by next year. It will be introduced with ABS as by then, it will be a mandatory requirement for all motorcycles above 125cc.

When launched, the new CBR150R will compete directly with Yamaha R15 V3. Owing to its localisation in India, expect the refreshed CBR150R to be priced competitively at about Rs 1.40 lakh.