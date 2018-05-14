2019 Honda CBR1000RR to get V4 engine: Fireblade looks a stunner in these rendered images

Honda CBR1000RR may get its biggest update soon in order to keep up with the superbikes from Europe and Japan. Some media reports on the internet are claiming that the famed Fireblade will get a V4 engine for the first time and the new model may be out in 2019. The Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade received a major update last year but that was not enough to keep up with the fierce rivals already present in the battlefield. The prime reason being the power output of the Honda Fireblade is still around 190 bhp, especially at a time when many of its opponents offer over 200 horses. Also, the lack of advanced electronics wizardry makes the CBR1000RR look a bit nervous in front of its competition.

Now, with the new V4 engine in the pipeline, the 2019 Fireblade could breach the 200 hp mark that and will certainly give it some confidence, if not an edge over its rivals. Japanese publication Young Machine has already issued a rendering of the motorcycle to give an idea of how the next chapter in the Fireblade series will look like.

As one would typically expect, the new 2019 Honda Fireblade is imagined with sharper twin LED headlamps and these have been fitted inside the winglets. If this is anything close to the final production model, we are already sold as this is going to be the most aggressive and meanest looking Fireblade yet. Coming back to the powertrain, the new 2019 Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade will most likely get the same V4 heart that powers the company's mind-boggling MotoGP spec RC213V but with a lower power output and shorter rev band. The launch of the new 2019 edition of Fireblade is also expected to take place simultaneously with the brand's 70th anniversary.

There have been reports in the past that the new generation Fireblade will sit on the same cast aluminium semi-monocoque chassis that also underpins the RC213S but the company hasn't confirmed the same yet. With the 2019 update and the new V4 mill for the CBR1000RR, Honda could aim at bringing the MotoGP and road legal experience a bit closer to each other. With the new update, hopes are definitely high from the Fireblade and the Japanese manufacturer must be eyeing to offer its flagship sportsbike the technological prowess it truly deserves. Nothing is confirmed yet so till the official announcement, we can only wait in high anticipation!

Rendered image source: Young Machine