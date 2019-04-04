2019 Harley-Davidson India Summer Internship Program is a dream come true for students! Here’s why

Harley-Davidson has recently announced its summer internship program for India in order to celebrate its 10th anniversary in the country. Riding high on the success of the U.S. Internship program launched last summer; for the first time in India, Harley-Davidson introduces Intern program this summer. The company said in a press statement that starting March 31, 2019, all passionate motor enthusiasts can find their freedom with this one-of-a-kind opportunity. They will have the opportunity to prove their outstanding creative skills and be a part of the most coveted internship on the sub-continent. As part of Harley-Davidson’s marketing and social media team, the interns will take to the road and document their journey throughout summer. Harley-Davidson will shortlist only three candidates at the end of the selection process who will get a month-long paid internship. The said internship program involves training in riding along with building motorcycles. Furthermore, the brand will also be organising marketing and experiential activities for the students.

Commenting on the launch of the Internship program, Sajeev Rajasekharan, Managing Director, Harley-Davidson India said that the company is thrilled to launch the Intern program in India for the first time. The Internship will be a great way to engage and build future Harley-Davidson riders, lending them a first-hand experience of the Harley-Davidson way of life.

The company says that in order to qualify, the candidates must have a taste for adventure and be socially savvy storytellers. Now, if you are someone who is keen to join the Harley-Davidson India summer internship, here is how you can apply for the same. You will have to describe what freedom means to you by creating a video, writing an essay, developing a photo collage or creating whatever piece of content you want to make your application unique. After this, you will need to submit the same on HarleyDavidson_India Instagram handle.

