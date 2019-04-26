2019 Ducati Scrambler range launched in India at prices starting Rs 7.89 lakh: Gets new tech and features

2019 Ducati Scrambler 800 series of motorcycles has been launched in India at prices starting Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level Scrambler Icon. The 2019 range includes Ducati Scrambler Icon, Scrambler Full Throttle that is priced at Rs 8.92 lakh, Scrambler Cafe Racer at Rs 9.78 lakh, and Scrambler Desert Sled at Rs 9.93 lakh. The new Ducati Scrambler deliveries will begin in the coming days, however, the Scrambler Full Throttle will be available in June.

The 2019 Ducati Scrambler range has been updated with some design tweaks and new features. The new generation of Scramblers has seen quite a jump in prices as the previous Scrambler Icon was priced at Rs 7.28 lakh, which is an increase of Rs 61,000.

Similarly, Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle's price is now steeper by Rs 39,000 compared to the previous Rs 8.53 lakh, Desert Sled and Cafe Racer were priced at Rs 9.37 lakh, and now are more expensive by about Rs 56,000 and Rs 41,000, respectively. All prices are ex-showroom.

One major update in the new 2019 Ducati Scrambler range is the addition of cornering ABS as standard across all motorcycles. This makes the Scrambler the most affordable motorcycle to come with this safety feature in India. Also, the 2019 Scrambler Icon comes with 10-spoke wheels quite like the Scrambler 1100 and a flatter seat than before.

Other changes on the new 2019 Scrambler include an updated instrument cluster now with fuel gauge and gear indicator, premium switchgear, and adjustable levers. The range now also gets optional Ducati Multimedia System with Bluetooth connectivity.

Ducati Scrambler Icon, Full Throttle, Cafe Racer, and Desert Sled are all powered by the same 803cc L-Twin engine that makes 73.4 hp at 8,250 rpm and 67 Nm of torque at 5,750 rpm. At its price, the Scrambler competes with the likes of Triumph Street Twin which is priced at Rs 7.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

Last month, Ducati announced the launch of its ninth dealership in India in the city of Hyderabad. Now, the Italian motorcycle manufacturer has touchpoints in Hyderabad, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Kochi, Kolkata and Chennai.